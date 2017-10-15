SPIRE DAY: Pop-up Fitness Experience

SPIRE FITNESS is beyond grateful for our incredible SPIRE community who inspire us every single day, so we decided to create something really unique this year to celebrate SPIRE's Third Birthday - A DAY OF MINI-POP-UP FITNESS EXPERIENCES across the Third Ward!

We start the day off with a fiesta of fitness to get your sweat on while supporting the runners @PNC Milwaukee Marathon 2017, then head over to The Journeyman to cycle in the sky in support of Still Kickin', and end the day with a social hour watching our hometown team, THE PACKERS!

In partnership with the PNC Milwaukee Marathon, lululemon, The Journeyman, Still Kickin', and several local fitness boutiques and entrepreneurs - join us at as many of the pop-ups as you want - we cannot wait to celebrate three great years of sweaty adventures together!

Visit our website for a full list of events and registration.