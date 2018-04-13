SPLASH DANCE

MAKE A SPLASH JOIN THE FLASH

Join Woodlands School students in the national simulcast activation Saturday, April 14 3:00pm at Arts@Large Gallery 908 S 5th St, Milw, 53204

FREE Dance Lessons: Friday April 13, 6-7pm at DanceCircus Studio (2nd floor) 527 N 27th St, Milwaukee, WI and Saturday, April 14 1:30-2:30pm @ Arts@Large Gallery

REGISTER: facebook.com/groups/splashdanceMKE

CALL: 414-277-8151

CONTACT: dance@dancecircus.org