Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest
Splash Studio 184 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: each day changes
Don't fret - Splash Studio has you covered for the perfect V-day date this year. February 8th-15th we're featuring 8 full days of partner paintings. So grab your best friend, your lover, and/or your significant other and celebrate Red Hot Love Fest with painting and drinking.
Price: Pricing ranges from $35 to $50 per person
