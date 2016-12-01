Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest

Google Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-15 00:00:00

Splash Studio 184 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: each day changes

Don't fret - Splash Studio has you covered for the perfect V-day date this year. February 8th-15th we're featuring 8 full days of partner paintings. So grab your best friend, your lover, and/or your significant other and celebrate Red Hot Love Fest with painting and drinking.

Price: Pricing ranges from $35 to $50 per person

Info
Splash Studio 184 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Misc. Events
Google Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-15 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-14 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-13 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-12 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Splash Studio's Red Hot Love Fest - 2017-02-11 00:00:00