Splash Studio's Singles Night

Splash Studio 184 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 7pm- 10pm

​Splash Studio’s Singles Night is all about taking the awkwardness out of meeting new people. We’ve tailored our signature Splash Session to give you the chance to get creative with other singles as you rotate paint stations throughout the evening. At the end of the night, you’ll go home with a cool painting, a slight buzz, and maybe even plans for a first date.

Price: $25 per person

