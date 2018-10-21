The United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee Invites You to…

“Spotlight on Diplomacy: What the World Needs Now!”

Celebrating the 73rd Anniversary of the United Nations

With a Presentation by a Panel of Student Speakers Who Are Members of the Whitefish Bay High School Model UN Leadership Team

Free & Open to the Public

Sunday – October 21st, 2018 from 1 – 3 PM

Whitefish Bay Library (2nd Floor) 5420 N. Marlborough Dr. Whitefish Bay, WI

The program will be heralded by the Honor Guard of the Whitefish Bay Boy Scouts of America Troop 400 presenting the United States and the United Nations Flags, followed by a welcome from Tara Serabin, who is representing Julie Siegel, President of the Whitefish Bay Village Board in absentia.

Annette Robertson, of Whitefish Bay, Co-chair of the event will introduce the Whitefish Bay High School Model UN leadership team and speaker panel.

• Freddy Vorlap & Bea Windorski will speak about their Model UN diplomat experiences, participation in the State Model UN Simulation, and their career goals.

• Luke Loebel & Declan Coleman will speak on their summer diplomat internships.

• Matthew Wilkinson, now at Minnesota, will return to present on his Youth Exchange & Summit (YES) experience through the US State Department.

Model United Nation clubs and programs are growing diplomats as students study comprehensive diplomatic relations and issues across the globe. Students in the program master critical academic skills including research, writing, & presenting with a focus on world affairs & current events. In addition to learning about other countries, cultures, and international relationships, students gain experience in debate, negotiation, and conflict resolution.

Following the program attendees will be able to visit tables and exhibits of organizations allied with interests of the United Nations Association.

The United Nations flags will be flown and displayed at many area schools and public venues during the United Nations week of October 18 - 25, 2018.

For further information contact Annette Robertson at

414.332.3303 (phone) / annettejoanrobertson@gmail.com (e-mail)