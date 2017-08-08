Sprecher Brewery Beer & Cheese Pairing

Event time: 6pm-8pm

Join Sprecher and our Wisconsin Cheese Mart cheesemonger extraordinaire for a night of beer and cheese!

We will be featuring 4 Sprecher brews expertly paired with 4 artisanal cheeses.

Tasting starts @ 6PM, Tickets $14

Group Discounts available for 6 or more sales@wisconsincheesemart.com

Price: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sprecher-beer-and-cheese-pairing-tickets-36591771975