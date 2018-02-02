Spring 2018 exhibitions on view February 2 - May 20, 2018

Public opening gallery talk at 6:30 pm on Thursday, February 1

For further information or images: Mary Dornfeld, 414.288.7290 or mary.dornfeld@marquette.edu

http://www.marquette.edu/haggerty/

(Milwaukee, WI) The Haggerty Museum of Art on the campus of Marquette University will open exhibitions on Friday, February 2, that explore issues ranging from social justice to the fragility of the natural environment. One of the exhibitions, Resistance, Protest, Resilience, aligns with 200 Nights of Freedom, a broad community-driven initiative commemorating the 50th anniversary of Milwaukee’s Fair Housing Marches. Jasmine Alinder, Associate Professor at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Mark Speltz, historian and author of North of Dixie: Civil Rights Photography Beyond the South will participate in a panel discussion on Thursday, February 1 at 6:30 p.m. They will discuss civil rights-era photography, with specific attention to the role that it played in advancing social justice movements, including the March on Milwaukee. The Haggerty Museum of Art's exhibitions and programs are free and open to the public.

Also on view:

Collection Spotlight: Environmental Health .

Representing Self: Portraits from the Permanent Collection .

HMA DNA: Collection Highlights .