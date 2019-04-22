Spring Adventure Day: Creative Nature, 1st-3rd Grade
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
School's out! Time to explore and ask questions while we go fishing, take a tour of our animal room, hike, play games, make crafts and more! Bring home homemade journals and crafts to recount your day. Dress for the weather and bring a bag lunch.
For children in 1st- 3rd grade | Program Cost: $75 | Member Discount: $54 | Price Break: $35
Info
Kids & Family, Sports & Recreation, Visual Arts