Spring Adventure Day: Outdoor Sports, 1st-3rd Grade

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Did you feel cooped up this winter? School's out so spend the day outside learning new games. Join us to fish, bike, hike

and more! Explore and ask questions through outdoor play, games, and crafts. Dress for the weather and bring a bag

lunch.

For children in 1st - 6th grade | Program Cost: $75 | Member Discount: $54 | Price Break: $35

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Education, Kids & Family, Sports & Recreation
