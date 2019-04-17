Spring Adventure Day: Outdoor Sports, 1st-3rd Grade
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Did you feel cooped up this winter? School's out so spend the day outside learning new games. Join us to fish, bike, hike
and more! Explore and ask questions through outdoor play, games, and crafts. Dress for the weather and bring a bag
lunch.
For children in 1st - 6th grade | Program Cost: $75 | Member Discount: $54 | Price Break: $35
Info
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Education, Kids & Family, Sports & Recreation