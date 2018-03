Please join us for Carroll University's first Spring Arts Weekend featuring music performances, competitions and an art show!

April 27-29, 2018

Friday, April 27

Senior Thesis Art Exhibition—Mixed Media

4-6 p.m. | Joyce Paddock Bliss Art Gallery

Drum Circle

4 p.m. | Main Lawn

Guitar Ensemble

5:30 p.m. | Main Dining Room (MDR)

Chamber Singers Concert with Guest Artists: The Orchid Ensemble

7:30 p.m. | Humphrey Memorial Chapel

Saturday, April 28

Choral Festival

All day | Shattuck Music Center Auditorium

Faculty Kaleidoscope Recital

1 p.m. | Shattuck Music Center Recital Hall

Choral Festival Concert

7:30 p.m. | Shattuck Music Center Auditorium

Jazz Ensemble

9 p.m. | Pioneer Indoor Terrance (PIT)

Sunday, April 29

PIOnissimo

12 p.m. | Main Dining Room (MDR)

Piano Competition

1-5 p.m. | Shattuck Music Center Auditorium

Non-Major Recital

1 p.m. | Humphrey Memorial Chapel

Senior Thesis Art Exhibition—Mixed Media Opening Reception

3-4:30 p.m. | Joyce Paddock Bliss Art Gallery

Band and Orchestra Concert: Concerto Competition

7:30 p.m. | Shattuck Music Center Auditorium