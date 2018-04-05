Spring Break Art Camp - 1 Day | Words 'n Watercolors (Ages 7-13)

Fee: $40.00 Member Fee: $32.00

Price break on two-day registrations:

Fee: $70.00 Member Fee: $54.00

Join us for one day or two and enjoy creating art!

Wednesday, April 4 - Fantastic Beasts and Creative Creatures -- Spend the day creating all shapes and sizes of creatures and beasts.

Thursday, April 5 - Words 'n Watercolors -- Say something with art. Take letters, text, and the written to make art using watercolors and mixed media materials. For inspiration walk through the Watercolor Wisconsin exhibition and view cool imagery from the Text Message exhibition at RAM.

Please bring a lunch and dress for mess.

Online registration ends three days before class begins.

Classes are held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.