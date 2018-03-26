Monday, March 26 – Friday, March 30

10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Tuesday

10 a.m. –8 p.m., Thursday

Kohl’s Art Generation Open Studio hours

10 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday through Sunday

10 a.m.–7 p.m., Thursdays

Spend Spring Break at the Milwaukee Art Museum! We’ve added a special Monday opening so families can enjoy the Museum all week long. The Museum will offer fun art-making and creative activities, including activities inspired by the exhibition Coming Away: Winslow Homer and England. Stop by the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio to re-imagine the scenes depicted in Winslow Homer’s seascapes. Find inspiration to identify and craft your own story through painting, word games, and other hands-on activities. Visitors can experience the Kohl’s Art Generation Studio for free with Museum admission or as a member. Kids 12 and under are free every day the Museum is open thanks to Kohl’s Cares.