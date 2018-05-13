Carthage Choir, Women’s Ensemble and Carthage Chorale will be performing in concert on Sunday, May 13 at 2 p.m. in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

Carthage Choir, under the direction of Dr. Eduardo Garcia-Novelli, will perform pieces in varied styles, including pieces from musical theatre repertoire and composer Ola Gjeilo. The choir performs repertoire from many different choral traditions, including both sacred and secular music. Dr. Garcia-Novelli, in addition to conducting Carthage Choir, serves many roles in the Music Department, such as the Music Department Chair and Director of Choral Activities. He has led Carthage Choir on successful tours, both national and international, most recently completing a European tour through Slovenia, Hungary, and Italy.

The Carthage Women’s Ensemble and Carthage Chorale, both under the direction of Dr. Peter Denee, will also perform a variety of repertoire. In addition to leading his two ensembles, Dr. Denee teaches courses in conducting, music education, and global courses. He has worked closely with Oonte Center for Orphans and Vulnerable Children in Ondangwa, Namibia since 2010. The Spring Choral concert is the last concert for senior members of all three choirs, and as such, they will be honored and celebrated for their contributions over their years at Carthage. It is sure to be the perfect way to finish out a year of successful performances for the three ensembles.

This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please contact Carthage Fine Arts at finearts@carthage.edu or 262-551-5859.