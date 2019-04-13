Spring Craft & Vendor Fair
Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Shop all your favorite vendors and crafters in one place AND support the library while doing so - win win! Before or after you shop, be sure to stop by the Ladish Foundation Plaza to meet the Door County Sled Dogs, who will be visiting from 1:00- 2:30! Visit all of the vendors and enter to win a $100 Visa gift card. This event contributes to the Friends of Cudahy Library scholarship fund.
