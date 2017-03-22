Spring Gallery Night

Event time: 5pm-9pm

Downtown Greendale will turn into an outdoor art gallery on Friday night, May 12th. Make your way through the shops on Broad Street and Parking Street to view the beautiful work of our participating artists, and maybe do a little shopping while you're there! Then, make your way to the Night Market out on Broad Street - where you will find more local artists, delicious food vendors, and musicians filling up the beautifully lit up street.

Price: FREE