Spring

MFA Exhibition

"Of the Between"

April 26–May 18

A stunning spring tradition in the Peck School of the Arts returns to Kenilworth Square East Gallery at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 26. Join Department of Art & Design MFA candidates as they celebrate the conclusion of three years of artistic exploration in the 2019 Spring MFA Exhibition “Of the Between,” featuring the work of:

Jessica Holz

Katie Lemieux

Madeline Martin

Adam Stoner.

The exhibition’s opening evening starts with a 5 p.m. reception, followed by an artist panel at 6 p.m. The exhibition and opening reception are free and open to the public.

A closing reception begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 17, and may be the last time these remarkable young artists appear together in an exhibition. We hope you can join us to wish them well and to personally experience the exceptional work that defines the MFA program in the Peck School of the Arts Department of Art & Design.

Kenilworth Square East Gallery

2155 N. Prospect Ave.

Hours: Wed–Fri 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. & Sat 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free & Open to the Public