Spring Showcase Reception

Join Gallery 218 for a special reception celebrating the arts during the Lake front art festival. Gallery open all day at 1pm -9pm with reception starting at 5pm. Food, music, and meet our artists! Also celebrate the birthdays of artists Judith Hooks, Kim Lyon and Carol Liesenfelder.

Bring your Lakefront art fest ticket for $1 off the cash bar. www.gallery218.com, 414-643-1732