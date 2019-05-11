Boost your health and happiness at our Spring Wellness Fair! This free, family-friendly event offers demonstrations, resources, free food at lunchtime, games, raffles, and prizes to celebrate May as Mental Health Month. Join us Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Advocates Training Center, 6900 W. Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee. Brought to you by Community Advocates Public Policy Institute and Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division.

9 – 9:45: Yoga with Denna Haslett, Grounded Soul Yoga

10 – 10:45: Mindfulness with Ambrose WB, MISPIBO Fitness

11 – 11:45: Basketball Shootaround with Cream Skills Basketball Association

11:30 – 1: Lunch

12:15 – 12:45: Line Dancing with Mind Body Soul Urban Line Dancers

1 – 1:45: Lyric/Poetry Workshop with Joshua Jenkins

2 – 2:45: Martial Arts with Frederick Coleman, Studio69

Plus:

Aurora Family Service | Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin | Diverse & Resilient | MHS Wisconsin | Milwaukee County Energy Assistance | Milwaukee Fire Department | Milwaukee Recreation | Milwaukee Women’s Center | Peace of Heart | Social Development Commission

Register now to let us know you’re coming!