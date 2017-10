Spring Into Yoga at Boerner Botanical Gardens!

Event time: Wednesday evenings from 6:00-7:00pm, April 5th–May 10th.

Join the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens and yoga instructor Katy Martens for beginner to intermediate yoga and relaxation this spring. Come for one session or join us for all six!

Wednesday evenings from 6:00-7:00pm, April 5th – May 10th.

Pre-registration for each session encouraged at least 2 days in advance.

Sessions $15 per person, $10 for FBBG members.

Invite your friends on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/596252813911963/

Price: Sessions $15 per person, $10 for FBBG members. To sign up, call 414-525-5653 or register online at http://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/events/month/