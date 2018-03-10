St. Francis of Assisi Gospel Music Workshop

St. Francis of Assisi Parish is once again sponsoring its annual Gospel Music Workshop. Nationally known guest artist and workshop conductor, Lynne Gray, will be facilitating the workshop.

Lynne Gray is the music director of St. Anthony Padua Parish, Washington, D.C.

Fr. Mike Bertram, the pastor of St. Francis comments, "The Gospel Music Workshop is a wonderful opportunity to learn great Gospel music and to promote a valuable contribution of faith and prayer from the Black community. St. Francis Parish is proud to host this event and to make it available to people of all walks of life who love Gospel music."

The event will take place Saturday, March 10, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1927 N. Fourth Street. The $10-per-person fee includes all music materials, a continental breakfast, and lunch. Registration and payment deadline is March 1st. It is open to anyone who appreciates Gospel music, especially choir members, directors, cantors and pastors.

To reserve your spot, call 414.374.5750, ext. 10 or email stfrancismil@gmail.com