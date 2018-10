St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Presents St. Mark’s Brass

A concert of brass music and solo works for organ will be presented by Mike Keegan, and St. Mark’s Brass at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutneran Church in celebration of its 90th anniversary on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 3:00 p.m.

The concert will feature works by Bach, Bernstein, Vierne, Keegan, and other composers.

Freewill Offering

St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, ELCA is located at 3513 E. Van Norman Ave., in Cudahy

For additional information please call: Mike Keegan, at (414) 225-1767.