St Paddy's Day Music (9am)

to Google Calendar - St Paddy's Day Music (9am) - 2019-03-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St Paddy's Day Music (9am) - 2019-03-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St Paddy's Day Music (9am) - 2019-03-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - St Paddy's Day Music (9am) - 2019-03-17 09:00:00

Matty's Bar & Grille (New Berlin) 14460 W. College Ave., City of New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151

Get your Day Drinking on early cause we're opening at 8am!

We'll have live music inside and outside, Irish dancers, bag pipes, traditional Irish food including breakfast and of course green beer ALL DAY LONG!

MUSIC LINE UP

INSIDE: 9am-12pm AM RADIO w/Abby from CLOVE and Mike from THE TOYS

OUTSIDE: 10am-2pm Crossfire

INSIDE: 1pm-5pm Marr'lo Parada

INSIDE: 6pm-10pm G&R Acoustic 80's Pop Duo

Info

Matty's Bar & Grille (New Berlin) 14460 W. College Ave., City of New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151 View Map
Live Music/Performance
414.858.4351
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - St Paddy's Day Music (9am) - 2019-03-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St Paddy's Day Music (9am) - 2019-03-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St Paddy's Day Music (9am) - 2019-03-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - St Paddy's Day Music (9am) - 2019-03-17 09:00:00