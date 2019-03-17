St Paddy's Day Music (9am)

Get your Day Drinking on early cause we're opening at 8am!

We'll have live music inside and outside, Irish dancers, bag pipes, traditional Irish food including breakfast and of course green beer ALL DAY LONG!

MUSIC LINE UP

INSIDE: 9am-12pm AM RADIO w/Abby from CLOVE and Mike from THE TOYS

OUTSIDE: 10am-2pm Crossfire

INSIDE: 1pm-5pm Marr'lo Parada

INSIDE: 6pm-10pm G&R Acoustic 80's Pop Duo