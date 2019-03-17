St Paddy's Day Music (9am)
Matty's Bar & Grille (New Berlin) 14460 W. College Ave., City of New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
Get your Day Drinking on early cause we're opening at 8am!
We'll have live music inside and outside, Irish dancers, bag pipes, traditional Irish food including breakfast and of course green beer ALL DAY LONG!
MUSIC LINE UP
INSIDE: 9am-12pm AM RADIO w/Abby from CLOVE and Mike from THE TOYS
OUTSIDE: 10am-2pm Crossfire
INSIDE: 1pm-5pm Marr'lo Parada
INSIDE: 6pm-10pm G&R Acoustic 80's Pop Duo
