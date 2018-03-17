St Patricks Day Bus to Erin Parade

Join Hops & Leisure for our St. Patrick's Day Celebration Saturday March 17, 2018

Taking reservations now for our bus to the Erin parade. Call 262-567-8536.

 Bus leaves Hops at 10 AM and returns 20-30 min. after parade ends

 Cost $20 per person with a bring your own cooler and/or purchase beer or Bloody Mary OR $40 per person with unlimited beer and Bloody Marys on way there and back (we even have room for your folding

lawn chair!)

 Corn Beef meal available as well as regular menu upon return

 Games: Beer pong, bags, flip cup, and more

 Live Music 5-9 in Backstage bar area by Edith's End (with world dancers)