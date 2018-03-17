St Patricks Day Bus to Erin Parade
Hops & Leisure (Oconomowoc) 1225 Robruck Drive, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066
Join Hops & Leisure for our St. Patrick's Day Celebration Saturday March 17, 2018
Taking reservations now for our bus to the Erin parade. Call 262-567-8536.
Bus leaves Hops at 10 AM and returns 20-30 min. after parade ends
Cost $20 per person with a bring your own cooler and/or purchase beer or Bloody Mary OR $40 per person with unlimited beer and Bloody Marys on way there and back (we even have room for your folding
lawn chair!)
Corn Beef meal available as well as regular menu upon return
Games: Beer pong, bags, flip cup, and more
Live Music 5-9 in Backstage bar area by Edith's End (with world dancers)