With origins dating back to the early sixties, St. Robert School’s Annual Rummage Sale is a treasure trove for bargain hunters, upcyclers and savvy shoppers. The tradition continues this year, and members of the community are invited to shop on Friday, October 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the school gym at 2200 E. Capitol Drive in Shorewood, Wis.

This year’s event is gearing up to be the largest ever, with donations pouring in from school families, parishioners and members of the community. In addition to furniture, toys, clothing, home décor, holiday decorations and sports equipment, the sale features a dedicated area for antiques and collectibles, and a designer boutique which includes clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry and accessories.

Donations of gently used furniture, clothing, shoes, jewelry, women’s accessories, toys, books, bikes, sports equipment, houseware items, décor and tools can be dropped off on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1 from noon until 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot located behind the school.