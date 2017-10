×

St. Francis of Assisi Gospel Music Workshop

Saturday, March 11, 2017 (8:30 AM – 3:30 PM)

St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 1927 N. Fourth Street, Milwaukee WI, 53212

Nationally known clinician Thomas W. Jefferson encourages anyone who appreciates Gospel music to attend his workshop at St. Francis of Assisi Parish. He has a doctorate of music from Northwestern University and is the author of Spirituals for Piano, Volumes 1 and II. Choir members, directors, cantors, and pastors are encouraged to attend. The $10-per-person fee includes all music materials, a continental breakfast, and lunch. Reserve your spot by March 3 by calling 414.374.5750, ext. 10 or email: stfrancismil@gmail.com

Learn more: http://www.stfrancismil.org/events/gospel-music-workshop