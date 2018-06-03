St. Mark's Musical Benefit for Project Concern

St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church 3515 E. Van Norman Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110

Help celebrate 30 years of Project Concern by attending the 7th Annual Musical Benefit Concert for Project Concern at St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Cudahy, 3515 E. VanNorman Ave., Cudahy, WI., The benefit features the music of St. Mark's Cathedral Choir, St. Mark's Bell Choir, St. Mark's Brass and a variety of solo and small ensemble performances. A free will offering will be accepted at the door.

Info
St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church 3515 E. Van Norman Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Concerts
