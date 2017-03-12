Concord Chamber Orchestra concert

Event time: 7pm

Concord Chamber Orchestra

Pandora's Box concert

Featuring violinist Emmy Tisdel, winner of the 2017 Walter A. and Dorothy J. Oestreich Concerto Competition

Myths and legends are the stories our ancestors used to navigate a confusing world. Join us as we take a romp through one of the myths of ancient Greece and tell a – literally! – tall tale of early America, as well as a mysterious fairy story from Czechoslovakia.

Repertoire:

Prelude to Apollo & Hyacinth • Mozart

Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35 • Tchaikovsky

Paul Bunyan Suite • Bergsma

The Golden Spinning Wheel • Dvořák

Tickets available at http://www.concordorchestra.org/upcoming-concert.html

Price: General Admission -- $18 Senior (62+) -- $12 Student -- $5 (discounted thanks to donation by anonymous supporter)