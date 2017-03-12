Concord Chamber Orchestra concert
Event time: 7pm
Concord Chamber Orchestra
Pandora's Box concert
Featuring violinist Emmy Tisdel, winner of the 2017 Walter A. and Dorothy J. Oestreich Concerto Competition
Myths and legends are the stories our ancestors used to navigate a confusing world. Join us as we take a romp through one of the myths of ancient Greece and tell a – literally! – tall tale of early America, as well as a mysterious fairy story from Czechoslovakia.
Repertoire:
Prelude to Apollo & Hyacinth • Mozart
Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35 • Tchaikovsky
Paul Bunyan Suite • Bergsma
The Golden Spinning Wheel • Dvořák
Tickets available at http://www.concordorchestra.org/upcoming-concert.html
Price: General Admission -- $18 Senior (62+) -- $12 Student -- $5 (discounted thanks to donation by anonymous supporter)