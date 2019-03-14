St. Paddy’s Day – Going Green

Join us for our annual Miller Valley Green Beer sampling after the Miller Brewery Tour.

This year we are featuring Miller Lite on tap with this festive Splash O’ The Irish. As you sample our ice cold brew remember that infamous old Irish toast…

“Here’s to long life and a merry one.

A quick death and an easy one.

A pretty girl and an honest one.

A cold beer and another one!”

CHEERS WITH BEERS!

Location:

Miller Brewery Tour

4251 W State Street

Milwaukee, WI 53208

414-931-BEER

Cost: $5-$10

Start Date: Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:00 a.m.

End Date: Saturday, March 16, 2019 3:30 p.m.

Age Restriction: All ages welcome! Must be 21+ with valid picture ID to sample