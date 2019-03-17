St. Patrick's Day Pancake Breakfast

to Google Calendar - St. Patrick's Day Pancake Breakfast - 2019-03-17 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Patrick's Day Pancake Breakfast - 2019-03-17 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Patrick's Day Pancake Breakfast - 2019-03-17 07:30:00 iCalendar - St. Patrick's Day Pancake Breakfast - 2019-03-17 07:30:00

Bay View Community Center 1320 E. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Start or end your St. Patrick's celebrations off right with the best comfort food around: Pancakes.

Come for a great breakfast where all proceeds go to support the Bay View Community Center. We're working hard to start the year off right and give the community all the classes, trips, and resources they need and want. Help us out by grabbing some pancakes and joining us for breakfast.

Breakfast includes: All-You-Can-Eat pancakes (Gluten free available), beverage, sausage, & fruit.

$7.50: Adults & Teens 13 years+

$2.00: Children 3-12

Free: Children 2 and under

Call 414-482-1000 to pay by card.

Info

Bay View Community Center 1320 E. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Benefits / Charity
4144821000
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - St. Patrick's Day Pancake Breakfast - 2019-03-17 07:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Patrick's Day Pancake Breakfast - 2019-03-17 07:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Patrick's Day Pancake Breakfast - 2019-03-17 07:30:00 iCalendar - St. Patrick's Day Pancake Breakfast - 2019-03-17 07:30:00