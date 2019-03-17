St. Patrick's Day Pancake Breakfast

Start or end your St. Patrick's celebrations off right with the best comfort food around: Pancakes.

Come for a great breakfast where all proceeds go to support the Bay View Community Center. We're working hard to start the year off right and give the community all the classes, trips, and resources they need and want. Help us out by grabbing some pancakes and joining us for breakfast.

Breakfast includes: All-You-Can-Eat pancakes (Gluten free available), beverage, sausage, & fruit.

$7.50: Adults & Teens 13 years+

$2.00: Children 3-12

Free: Children 2 and under

Call 414-482-1000 to pay by card.