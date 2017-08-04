"Danza! Spanish Dances in 17th-Century France"

St. Paul's Episcopal Church 914 E. Knapp St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 5pm

The 17th century in France was a century of dance. Would that have happened without the influence of Spain? French ensemble La Poeme Harmonique's Vincent Dumetre (guitar and theorbo) leads the long-awaited Midwest debut of his ensemble of soprano, violin, viola da gamba, violone, and percussion in an exhilarating program demonstrating how the Spanish influence helped usher in a golden age of dance. 

Tickets and info at

http://earlymusicnow.org/this-season/lapoemeharmonique/

Price: $29-$59 adults/seniors, $10-$20 students

