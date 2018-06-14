St. Romans Parish Festival

For More info:

St. Romans Annual Festival

Event Location:

St. Romans Church

4300 S 20th & West Bolivar Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53221

See map: Google Maps

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - Sunday, June 17, 2018

Live Music, $5,000 Raffle, Food and Rides!

$18.00 Arm Band Ride Special Saturday 2-5PM and Sunday Noon-4PM.

**Free Motorcycle Parking On Bolivar In Front Of The School**

Concessions:

Title When Will This Attraction Occur Cost Where on the Grounds Roll Back the Prices on Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Corn And Soda Thu, 06/14/2018 Depends on Item Fish Fry Fri, 06/15/2018 - 4:00pm - 7:00pm $10.00 Indoor Betz Center Indoor Lunch, Bakery & Belgian Waffles Sat, 06/16/2018 - 2:00pm - 7:30pm No cost The Betz Center Bakery & Belgian Waffles Sun, 06/17/2018 - 9:30am - 4:00pm No cost The Betz Center Chicken Dinner Sun, 06/17/2018 - 11:30am - 4:00pm $10.00 Indoor Betz Center

Entertainment:

Title When Will This Attraction Occur Cost Where on the Grounds 33 RPM [Heart Tribute & Classic Rock] Thu, 06/14/2018 - 6:00pm - 10:00pm No Cost West Beer Tent Rhythm Method [70`s and 80`s Rock] Fri, 06/15/2018 - 7:30pm - 11:00pm No Cost West Beer Tent Bella Cain (Country) Fri, 06/15/2018 - 7:30pm - 11:00pm No Cost East Beer Tent Strip'D [80's Acoustic Hard Rock and Metal] Sat, 06/16/2018 - 2:00pm - 6:00pm No Cost West Tent Doo Wop Daddies (50`s & 60`s rock & roll) Sat, 06/16/2018 - 2:00pm - 6:00pm No Cost East Beer Tent Bobby Friss (classic rock) Sat, 06/16/2018 - 7:00pm - 11:00pm No Cost East Tent Separate Ways [Journey Tribute Band] Sat, 06/16/2018 - 7:00pm - 11:00pm No Cost West Tent The Presidents (Rock,Pop) Sun, 06/17/2018 - 12:00pm - 4:00pm No Cost East Tent Generation Z (Pop,Dance) Sun, 06/17/2018 - 12:00pm - 4:00pm No Cost West Beer Tent The Ed Hause Band (polka) Sun, 06/17/2018 - 12:30pm - 3:30pm No Cost Indoor Betz Center Carolina Arce Sun, 06/17/2018 - 5:00pm - 6:00pm No Cost West Tent Almighty Vinyl (Classic Rock) Sun, 06/17/2018 - 5:00pm - 9:00pm No Cost East Beer Tent Zona D Fuego Sun, 06/17/2018 - 7:00pm - 8:00pm No Cost West Tent Banda La Nueva Emperadora Sun, 06/17/2018 - 7:45pm - 9:00pm No Cost West Beer Tent

Other Attractions:

Title When Will This Attraction Occur Cost Where on the Grounds $18.00 Arm Band Ride Special Sat, 06/16/2018 - 2:00pm - 5:00pm $18.00 West end of grounds Polka Mass Sun, 06/17/2018 - 10:30am No Cost Church $18.00 Arm Band Ride Special Sun, 06/17/2018 - 12:00pm - 4:00pm $18.00 West end of Grounds $5,000 Cash Raffle Drawing & Super Raffle Drawing Sun, 06/17/2018 - 8:15pm - 9:00pm No Cost Beer Oasis