St. Mary Parish Festival: Larry Lynne Band (2pm), The Love Monkeys w/Uncle Kenny (7pm)

St. Mary Catholic Faith Community (Hales Corners) 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130

Saturday, July 13

2:00-11:00 p.m.

Food

That's Amore Mostaccioli & Meatballs

4:30 until 7:00 p.m.

Main Tent

2:00-5:30 p.m. Larry Lynne Band

7:00-11:00 p.m. The Love Monkeys (Opening Act: Uncle Kenny)

Dining Tent

4:00-7:00 p.m. Dean Richard

Info

Google Calendar - St. Mary Parish Festival: Larry Lynne Band (2pm), The Love Monkeys w/Uncle Kenny (7pm) - 2019-07-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Mary Parish Festival: Larry Lynne Band (2pm), The Love Monkeys w/Uncle Kenny (7pm) - 2019-07-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Mary Parish Festival: Larry Lynne Band (2pm), The Love Monkeys w/Uncle Kenny (7pm) - 2019-07-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - St. Mary Parish Festival: Larry Lynne Band (2pm), The Love Monkeys w/Uncle Kenny (7pm) - 2019-07-13 00:00:00