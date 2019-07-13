St. Mary Parish Festival: Larry Lynne Band (2pm), The Love Monkeys w/Uncle Kenny (7pm)
St. Mary Catholic Faith Community (Hales Corners) 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Saturday, July 13
2:00-11:00 p.m.
Food
That's Amore Mostaccioli & Meatballs
4:30 until 7:00 p.m.
Main Tent
2:00-5:30 p.m. Larry Lynne Band
7:00-11:00 p.m. The Love Monkeys (Opening Act: Uncle Kenny)
Dining Tent
4:00-7:00 p.m. Dean Richard
Info
Live Music/Performance