MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER and COLECTIVO COFFEE

Present a Stackner Cabaret Preview on

Saturday, October 13 and Saturday, February 9

Milwaukee Repertory Theater partners with Colectivo Coffee to present two free concerts to showcase the Stackner Cabaret Season in the Back Room at Colectivo Prospect (2211 N. Prospect Ave) on Saturday, October 13, 2018 and Saturday, February 9, 2019 at noon .

Saturday, October 13 at noon hear Bethany Thomas in a “career-defining performance” (Shepherd Express) and Milwaukee Rep favorite Kelley Faulkner sing selections from Songs For Nobodies and The All Night Strut! Both shows feature fan favorite songs from the 1920s, 30s and 40s.

Saturday, February 9 at noon, treat yourself to a foot-stompin’ good time with the cast and bands of Mark Twain’s River of Song and Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash. Both shows feature the best of the blues, country and rock n ‘roll.

Each Stackner Cabaret Preview concert will be 30mins followed by a brief Q&A.

To purchase tickets to the Camille & David Kundert Stackner Season including Songs for Nobodies, The All Night Strut!, Mark Twain’s River of Song, and Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, go to www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call 414-224-9490 or visit in person at the Ticket Office (108 E. Wells Street).

For more information, please visit www.ColectivoCoffee.com and www.MilwaukeeRep.com.