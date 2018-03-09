Andy and Norman are radical liberals struggling to make a living through their magazine dedicated to fighting "the system" in America. Sophie is an all-American Southern girl who moves into the apartment next door. Norman immediately falls in love with Sophie, but his feelings are not reciprocated. Norman's obsession with Sophie makes Andy hire her just to keep the magazine going. While Sophie is convinced that they are editing a dangerously subversive magazine, she finds that her real source of annoyance is that the wrong man is pressing his attentions on her. Love and politics blend together delightfully in this romantic comedy that will be presented with a unique and pertinent cultural analysis.

CAST:

Andy Hobart: Jeon Garron

Norman Cornell: Kerruan Sheppard

Sophie Rauschmeyer: Julia Marsan

***March 9, 10, 16 @ 7pm, and March 17 @ 4pm***

More info: www.thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com

​​“The Star-Spangled Girl” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.