Starry Nights Concert Series: B.T.W.

Starry Nights Concert Series

One of our most popular Wilson Center summertime traditions, Starry Nights boasts performances by acclaimed local and regional artists across a wide range of genres including classic rock, Afro-Cuban, Latin jazz, bluegrass, country, and more—perfect for families and audiences of all ages.

All concerts begin at 6:30pm in our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater. Audiences are welcome to pack their picnic baskets and lawn chairs; food and beverage vendors will also be available onsite for each concert.

June 29 • B.T.W.

Join us as we kick off our 2018 Starry Nights concert series with a ten-piece classic rock band featuring a driving four-piece rhythm section, a four-piece smokin’ horn section, and a sweet vocal duo that will blow the roof off of any venue.