Starry Nights Concert Series: Jason Gillette and the Showtime Big Band (6:30pm)
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
Starry Nights Concert Series
One of our most popular Wilson Center summertime traditions, Starry Nights boasts performances by acclaimed local and regional artists across a wide range of genres including classic rock, Afro-Cuban, Latin jazz, bluegrass, country, and more—perfect for families and audiences of all ages.
All concerts begin at 6:30pm in our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater. Audiences are welcome to pack their picnic baskets and lawn chairs; food and beverage vendors will also be available onsite for each concert.
July 6 • Jason Gillette and the Showtime Big Band
The swinging sounds of the big band return to Starry Nights! A collaborative celebration of Greater Milwaukee-area professional musicians led by Brookfield Central High School Music Department Chair and acclaimed woodwind artist Jason Gillette, this timeless concert is perfect for audiences of all ages.