Starry Nights Concert Series: Irish Fest Sound Sampler (6:30pm)

Starry Nights Concert Series

One of our most popular Wilson Center summertime traditions, Starry Nights boasts performances by acclaimed local and regional artists across a wide range of genres including classic rock, Afro-Cuban, Latin jazz, bluegrass, country, and more—perfect for families and audiences of all ages.

All concerts begin at 6:30pm in our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater. Audiences are welcome to pack their picnic baskets and lawn chairs; food and beverage vendors will also be available onsite for each concert.

August 10 • Irish Fest Sound Sampler

Two beloved summer traditions combine as we celebrate our final Starry Nights of 2018 in collaboration with Milwaukee Irish Fest! Lift your feet, drinks, and spirits as we dance under the stars to the sounds of Limerick Partnership scholarship award winners Aisling Lyons and Martha Guiney, as well as one of Milwaukee’s favorite Irish music trios, athas.