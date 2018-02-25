Starry Safari

Come find the animals in the sky in the Planetarium's first children's show! The night sky is full of different animals that live around the night's constellations.This show is geared for ages 4 to 10, but all are welcome! Do note that the shows on February 25 & March 11 are Sundays while the April 21 show is a Saturday matinee.

Sun, February 25, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM.

Sun, March 11, 2:00 PM – 3:00.

Sat, April 21, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM.

