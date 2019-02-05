How to start a food base business

Schlitz Park 1555 N. Rivercenter Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

In 11 weeks learn the fundamentals of running a business and develop a completed business plan. This series utilizes the QuickBooks Online and the LivePlan platform, therefore computer skills are required. 6 months access to LivePlan included. *Deposit Required* Reduced fees are available. Please call 414.263-5450 for more information.

Business, Workshops / Classes / Groups
4142635450
