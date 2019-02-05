Start, Run & Grow Your Business
Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC Milwaukee) 1533 N. RiverCenter Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
In 11 weeks learn the fundamentals of running a business and develop a completed business plan, class meets Tuesday nights February 5-April 16th. This series utilizes the QuickBooks Online and the LivePlan platform, therefore computer skills are required. 6 months access to LivePlan included.
REDUCED FEES AVAILABLE
DEPOSIT REQUIRED TO HOLD YOUR SPOT.
