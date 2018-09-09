The Starving Artists' Show is an annual outdoor art show hosted on the grounds of Mount Mary University. It features local and national artists who work in ceramics, painting, jewelry, glass, fibers and more. All artwork is original and priced for $100 or less. Admission is $10 and helps to support student scholarships. Don’t miss this year’s show, sponsored by the Mount Mary Alumnae Association! For more information, visit https://mtmary.edu/sas.