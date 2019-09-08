Starving Artists' Show
Mount Mary University 2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222
On September 8, the Starving Artists’ Show celebrates the milestone of 50 shows. This show features local and national artists who work in a diverse range of media including pottery, jewelry, painting, and glass. All artwork is priced for $100 or less. The $10 admission fee supports Mount Mary University scholarships. Don’t miss this year’s show, sponsored by the Mount Mary Alumnae Association! Learn more about the show at mtmary.edu/sas.
