On September 8, the Starving Artists’ Show celebrates the milestone of 50 shows. This show features local and national artists who work in a diverse range of media including pottery, jewelry, painting, and glass. All artwork is priced for $100 or less. The $10 admission fee supports Mount Mary University scholarships. Don’t miss this year’s show, sponsored by the Mount Mary Alumnae Association! Learn more about the show at mtmary.edu/sas.