Stas Venglevsky: Accordion Pyrotechnics! at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa

The First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 4 O' Clocks Free Concert Series continues on Sunday, March 19 with Stas Venglevsky “Accordion Pyrotechnics!” The program features selections by Domenico Scarlatti, Vladislav Zolotaryov, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Ottokar NovÃ¡Äek, and others. Tatyana Krasnobaeva on cimbalom (dulcimer) will also perform. The program will start at 4:00 p.m. in a cabaret setting in the First Congregational Church Social Hall, 1511 Church Street, in Wauwatosa. There is no admission fee for the concert, but donations are gladly accepted.

