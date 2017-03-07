Stas Venglevsky: Accordion Pyrotechnics! at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa

Google Calendar - Stas Venglevsky: Accordion Pyrotechnics! at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa - 2017-03-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stas Venglevsky: Accordion Pyrotechnics! at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa - 2017-03-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stas Venglevsky: Accordion Pyrotechnics! at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa - 2017-03-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Stas Venglevsky: Accordion Pyrotechnics! at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa - 2017-03-19 00:00:00

First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 1511 Church St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

Event time: 4pm

The First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 4 O' Clocks Free Concert Series continues on Sunday, March 19 with Stas Venglevsky “Accordion Pyrotechnics!”  The program features selections by Domenico Scarlatti, Vladislav Zolotaryov, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Ottokar NovÃ¡Äek, and others.  Tatyana Krasnobaeva on cimbalom (dulcimer) will also perform.  The program will start at 4:00 p.m. in a cabaret setting in the First Congregational Church Social Hall, 1511 Church Street, in Wauwatosa.  There is no admission fee for the concert, but donations are gladly accepted.

Price: Free Concert

Info
First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 1511 Church St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213 View Map
Concerts
414-258-7375
Google Calendar - Stas Venglevsky: Accordion Pyrotechnics! at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa - 2017-03-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stas Venglevsky: Accordion Pyrotechnics! at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa - 2017-03-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stas Venglevsky: Accordion Pyrotechnics! at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa - 2017-03-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Stas Venglevsky: Accordion Pyrotechnics! at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa - 2017-03-19 00:00:00