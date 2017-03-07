Stas Venglevsky: Accordion Pyrotechnics! at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa
The First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa 4 O' Clocks Free Concert Series continues on Sunday, March 19 with Stas Venglevsky “Accordion Pyrotechnics!” The program features selections by Domenico Scarlatti, Vladislav Zolotaryov, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Ottokar NovÃ¡Äek, and others. Tatyana Krasnobaeva on cimbalom (dulcimer) will also perform. The program will start at 4:00 p.m. in a cabaret setting in the First Congregational Church Social Hall, 1511 Church Street, in Wauwatosa. There is no admission fee for the concert, but donations are gladly accepted.
