Statiqbloom & Project .44 w/Replicant & Plvgues

SancFest Presents: RELAPSE

Suffering from Sanctuary Festival withdrawal? We are! So we are bringing in some bands we wanted and couldn't get their schedules to line up for SancFest and alumni for a big Saturday night gathering, all for only $10 (and a $25 reserved VIP)

New York's STATIQBLOOM has rightfully been the darlings of the festivals (Terminus, Cold Waves, etc) and we are excited to bring them in for this special occasion.

project .44 return to Milwaukee for their first full show since last years blazer of a set at Sanctuary Festival 2017.

Another buzzworthy act, REPLICANT, make their Milwaukee debut. After commanding the stage at Cold Waves last year they are a band to watch with a unique sound and commanding stage presence.

Milwaukee's own P L V G U E S bring's their dark beats, dont miss this fast-rising act.

Special Guest DJ Aftermath (Green Bay)

and Resident DJ Ecto