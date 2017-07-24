Steel City Jug Slammers w/Sweet Sheiks, and Nickel & Rose

Event time: 8pm

STEEL CITY JUG SLAMMERS WITH SWEET SHEIKS AND NICKEL & ROSE

Sun Aug 27 2017 8pm - $10 @ 224 W. Bruce St.

"Birmingham’s Steel City Jugs Slammers provide audiences with a one of kind experience. From the moment that they take the stage, spectators will immediately take a step back in time. From their appearance, to their instruments, to the old southern banter, this group has all the charm of a century-old traveling music show fresh off the train, and will keep your attention captive from the first time you hear the blow of the jug and pluck of the tub bass."

http://www.steelcityjugslammers.com

"Bringing a little bit of the Big Easy to the Brew City, Sweet Sheiks is a five-some inspired by the popular music of the teens, twenties, and thirties. Led by the vintage vocals of Jen Müttin-Schrank (guitar/saw/washboard), this violin (Ousia Lydian), banjo (Garrett Burton), clarinet (Andrew Spadafora), tuba (Aaron Johnson) lineup brings a modern flair to early jazz, blues, and Americana classics. Sweet Sheiks’ acoustic stylings are compelling, diverting, and are best summed up in two words, “refreshingly vintage."

https://www.facebook.com/pg/sweetsheiks

"Nickel & Rose is a powerful Duo from Milwaukee Wisconsin playing a unique style of Folk that blends Blues, Jazz, Soul, Americana, Swing, and African music. The music of Nickel&Rose (Carl Nichols-Guitar, Johanna Rose-Upright bass) has become a travelogue taking listeners from a Griot Ceremony in Senegal to a basement punk show in Portland, all while retaining the true spirit of American Folk Music. Imagine Peggy Lee and Ali Farka Toure at a Bluegrass jam. Better yet, experience them live. With tours of seven countries under their belt, expect to see them in a town near you, bringing their diverse musical backgrounds together to create a new style of American music."

https://www.facebook.com/NickelandRose/

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/steelcityjugslammers/

