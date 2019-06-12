Steel Toe Tour

Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

The Steel Toe Tour experience provides an expanded look at manufacturing and assembly through numerous “employees-only” areas. This Behind-the-Scenes Tour allows you to get up close and personal with the Making of a Legend. Tour duration is approximately two hours and includes a commemorative Steel Toe Tour pin, group photo in the factory, safety vest and $5 gift shop coupon

Info

Harley-Davidson Museum 400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Education, Museums & Tours
