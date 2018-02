Sandwich & a Steinway with Sue Russell & Frank DeMiles

Wednesday, February 28th, 2018

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Admission: $5 Suggested Donation

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Sue and Frank will perform a variety of musical selections.