On February 23rd, the Milwaukee Area Science Advocates will reimagine the runway and use it to highlight inspiring women in STEM in the Milwaukee area.

STEM In Style: A Celebration of Women in STEM is MASA’s inaugural benefit to support science in the Milwaukee area and honor 10 women in STEM for inspiring younger generations, creating a positive impact in the Milwaukee community and excelling in their STEM careers. This gala is determined to spark a conversation inspiring younger generations to inquire into the STEM fields.

There will be hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and a runway show. The event is 21+ and requires cocktail attire. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stem-in-style-a-celebration-of-women-in-stem-tickets-41360232569