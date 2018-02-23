STEM in Style: A Celebration of Women in STEM
Hot Water Wherehouse 818 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
On February 23rd, the Milwaukee Area Science Advocates will reimagine the runway and use it to highlight inspiring women in STEM in the Milwaukee area.
STEM In Style: A Celebration of Women in STEM is MASA’s inaugural benefit to support science in the Milwaukee area and honor 10 women in STEM for inspiring younger generations, creating a positive impact in the Milwaukee community and excelling in their STEM careers. This gala is determined to spark a conversation inspiring younger generations to inquire into the STEM fields.
There will be hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and a runway show. The event is 21+ and requires cocktail attire. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stem-in-style-a-celebration-of-women-in-stem-tickets-41360232569