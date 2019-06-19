Beer Garden: Barbara Stephan & Peter Mac (5pm)

The Beer Garden located in Deer District will hold a free summer music series on Wednesdays starting this week on May 29. Featuring 14 local acts, the series runs through Aug. 28 and takes place from 5-8 p.m.

“The Beer Garden is a prime setting to host local music on summer evenings,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “We look forward to inviting the community to gather in The Beer Garden for a great time all summer long.”