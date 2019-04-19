Steve Martin & Martin Short w/Della Mae & Jeff Babko
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
In “Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t,” comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short present new material in a variety of musical sketches and conversations about their iconic careers, most memorable encounters, and of course, their legendary lives in show-business. The tour also features renowned pianist and Jimmy Kimmel Live band member Jeff Babko.
